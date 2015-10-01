How Inter and Juve ruined Gattuso AC Milan debut

It is fair to say that not even the world’s greatest script writers could have written what unfolded in Campania yesterday afternoon. Benevento – pointless after 14 games in their debut Serie A campaign – hosted an AC Milan side still searching for its identity in Gennaro Gattuso’s first match in charge since replacing the fired Vincenzo Montella last week.



Given the pressure the Rossoneri have been under in the last week – both on and off the pitch – conceding a late equaliser to a newly-promoted team wasn’t as big a surprise as it once would have been. However, the circumstances by which the goal came about were truly astonishing. In many ways, the peculiarity of it all epitomised the how things have been going for the Diavolo in recent times. If it can go wrong, invariably it will.



Fans will be particularly infuriated by the fact their team was beaten by a side which included players loaned from Juventus and Inter – Alberto Brignoli and George Pușcaș - both of whom got their names on the scoresheet. Once you factor in that Brignoli is in fact a goalkeeper, then you begin to realise just how incredible it was that he should be the one to score a last-minute goal, levelling the game at 2-2. Absolute madness.



It is almost as if fate determined that players associated with Milan’s greatest rivals, who are both flying high in 1st and 3rd place respectively, should be the ones to dent their hopes of a return to the Champions League even further. Right now, that is the harsh reality of being Milanisti.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)