It seems as though this summer is going to be one of transition at Real Madrid. Club President Florentino Perez has hinted that there will be a major overhaul of the squad at the Santiago Bernabeu, and this has left some clubs extremely nervous that they will be receiving a call from the Spanish capital at the end of the season.



It’s seems almost certain that one of the players at the top of the list will be Manchester United goalkeeper. Of course, Real’s pursuit of the 27-year-old is nothing new as it seems to be a perennial summer transfer story.



This time however, Perez is believed to be ready to table an offer that the Red Devils will find hard to resist , in the hope that they can finally bring the Spanish number one back to the city of his birth. De Gea has never hidden the fact that he would like to return to his homeland and United are more than aware of this.

Boss Jose Mourinho already has alternatives in the pipeline, with Atletico Madrid custodian Jan Oblak top of his wish-list. De Gea has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019 with an option for a further 12 months, but should Los Blancos make an offer in the region of €60M (£52M), it seems unlikely that if the player has the desire to head home, United will stand in his way.



Over in Italy, Juventus are looking nervously over their shoulders as reports linking Argentine frontmanwith a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, continue to gather pace. Having extended his contract in Turin last April, the 24-year-old is now committed to the Serie A champions until 2022, but recent comments from the player himself, suggests that he sees his long-term future away from the Old Lady.



Barcelona have tried and failed in the past to bring him to La Liga, but his seemingly tense relationship with Bianconeri boss Massimo Allegri, could be the catalyst for a move in the summer.



Allegri has not been frightened to replace one of his star names during matches this term, and this has not always been welcomed by the player, who has netted 14 times in 19 Serie A games.





Only last week, Spanish portal Don Balon declared that Dybala had changed his nutritionist to the one used by Lionel Messi, in an attempt to prove to Real that he can be their main man. Diario Gol on the other hand, claims that Messi is furious with his fellow countryman in that he prefers a switch to the capital instead of one to Barcelona.

Dybala is primarily used as the secondary striker at Juventus, supporting another Argentine, Gonzalo Higuain, in attack. Real Madrid are likely to want to use him in the same way and are believed to be ready to meet the Italian club’s €97M (£86) asking price.

The reason they would like to do this is because they have their eyes firmly fixed on the Premier League for an out and out goalscorer.



The player in question isof Tottenham Hotspur. The 24-year-old, who seems to be breaking records on a weekly basis for the North London side, is riding the quest of a wave right now and already has 30 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.



The England frontman has admirers all over Europe and if he excels in this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia with the Three Lions, he could be adding more digits to his already reported €122M (£108M) price-tag.

Kane has done the hard yards to get to where he is; he is a modern day Jimmy Greaves to Spurs fans of a certain vintage, but whether a chance to play in another of Europe’s top leagues appeals, remains to be seen.



Spurs will have a brand new stadium to move into in the summer and Chairman Daniel Levy, who is as shrewd a businessman as you would ever hope to meet, knows he needs to recoup some of the reported £500M it has cost to give the club it’s new White Hart Lane.



In Madrid, Perez is ready to dismantle the BBC front-line of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo and with the club in danger of finishing without a trophy in May, the funds collected from the sale of these three, may trigger the start of Real’s very own “Year Zero.”





