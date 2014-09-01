How Juventus got the better of Liverpool and Arsenal in summer transfer window
16 September at 16:44Juventus had a good summer transfer campaign with the bianconeri who did strengthen their attacking department signing the likes of Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and kept Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado.
The departure of Leonardo Bonucci, however, did weaken the Old Lady’s defensive pack with Daniele Rugani who has been named as a possible successor of the new AC Milan star.
According to Sportmediaset Arsenal did try to sign Rugani in the summer but the bianconeri rejected every bid for the Italian defender who is regarded as one of the best centre-defenders in Italy and around Europe.
Napoli had also made an offer to sign the former Empoli star as well as Zenit St. Petersburg.
Arsenal was not the only Premier League club that had to admit defeat during the summer transfer window.
Liverpool had also to deal with Juventus as the Reds were interested in signing Benedikt Howedes from Schalke 04. The player, however, quickly agreed terms with Juventus and decided to snub a move to Anfield Road to join the Allianz Stadium.
