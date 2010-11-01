How Juventus managed to sign this Uruguayan promise from under AC Milan’s noses

Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur completed his Juventus medical yesterday ahead of a € 9 million summer move to the J Stadium. The U20 Uruguay International is one of the most promising midfielders out there but Juventus managed to sign him for just € 9 million.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano calls to mind that Juventus managed to get a fist-option clause to sign the player as early as two years ago, when the Serie A giants sold Carlos Teves to Boca almost for free. The two clubs agreed Tevez’s free transfer in exchange for a € 9 million option-to buy on the promising midfielder who was only 17 at the time.



​During the last summer transfer campaign, AC Milan also tried to sign Bentancur from Boca Juniors for € 14 million but the rossoneri did not want to include a percentage of profit from next sale, a clause that Juventus have agreed to include in their deal with Boca.



​Boca Juniors demanded AC Milan € 17 million plus add-ons, plus a next sale clause, but given the requests of the Argentinean club, AC Milan retired from the race to sign Bentancur, leaving Juventus free to complete the signing of the 19-year-old for just € 9 million plus, of course, a percentage from the next sale.



The 19-year-old will join Juventus for the summer training camp and after that Juventus will decide whether to keep him at the club or sell him on loan to let him gain some game time and experience in Italian and European football.

