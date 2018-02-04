How Juventus want to steal Carrasco from under Arsenal’s nose
04 February at 20:50Despite knowing how difficult a deal it would be to conclude, Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta is weighing up the possibility of making a move to sign Yannick Ferreira Carrasco from Atlético Madrid this summer.
The Bianconeri have monitored his progress over a long period of time, even going as far back as when he played for Monaco. However, his transfer to Los Colchoneros did not quell Juve’s hunger. There is a chance the Belgian could leave Madrid come the end of the season, though his services certainly won’t come cheaply.
Indeed, the 24-year-old is valued at more than €100 million – a significant increase on the fee paid by the Spanish club back in 2015. His current deal runs until June 2022, while there are no obvious signs that the player himself is looking to move on. In short, it would require a stroke of genius from Marotta and his colleagues to secure his signature.
It is also clear that the Madrid side would be loathed to lose someone who has proved to be such a decisive player in so many big matches, despite enduring a somewhat difficult start to life in La Liga. Only time will tell whether Carrasco does indeed make the switch from the capital of Spain to Italy’s fourth largest city.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
