Southampton and West Brom target Manolo Gabbiadini may stay in Italy after all, according to our sources.

Why the sudden surge? Because it looks like West Ham target Nikola Kalinic is leaving for Tianjin Quanjian, whose

40 million offer is too much for Fiorentina to refuse.

This would reroute the Viola onto Gabbiadini, who is liked by a number of Premier League clubs.

Gabbiadini himself knows that he isn’t going to play for Napoli after February 1st, and while he likes the idea of moving to England, he prefers Italy. That’s where Fiorentina step in, and are willing to pay Napoli the

20m they’ve asked for him, leaving the Viola with a fat profit for their Croatian striker.

Gabbiadini has cut a frustrated figure this season, scoring only two Serie A goals after Arkadiusz Milik went down with an ACL tear. While prolific at previous club Sampdoria, he has struggled in Naples, where Leonardo Pavoletti has been essentially signed to replace him.

Giovanni Scotto, adapted by @EdoDalmonte