Manchester United could hold the key to the future of Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez. Confused? OK let us explain. Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are preparing a double assault on Bayern Munich for Brazilian wide man Douglas Costa and young Portuguese play-maker Renato Sanches this summer and the money collected from their respective sales will finance Bayern’s move for the 28-year-old Chilean international.





United boss Jose Mourinho has always maintained that 19-year-old Sanches would have been better served by choosing to head to Old Trafford last summer rather that the Allianz Arena. After a season of frustration for the youngster in which he has failed to command a first-team spot under coach Carlo Ancelotti, Spanish portal Don Balon understands that Mourinho will now try a second attempt to try to lure him to the Premier League.

26-year-old Costa is also heading towards the exit in Bavaria and recent reports claim that the Bundesliga giants will allow him to leave for bids of around £30M. The player has fallen out with several high-profile executives at the club over contract discussions and now the Europa League winners could present competition to Spurs, who are also believed to be ready to make a move.