How Man Utd’s plan to sign Neymar concerns Juve

Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi seems ready to shake up the international transfer market once again. The president of Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Star, will be looking at Manchester United during the summer transfer window.



In the sheik's sight there are two Frenchmen who suit up for the Red Devils, namely Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. The strategy would also affect the plans of Juventus, who are moving for the former Monaco winger.



However, there is more: according to reports from the English media, José Mourinho is willing to ask for Neymar in exchange for the two French players. This would be a massive move but it would perhaps be foolish to put such a move past the parties involved.



Paul Pogba and Neymar both broke transfer fee records when they joined their respective clubs.

