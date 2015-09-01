How Man Utd's Pogba almost left Juventus For A Serie B club

The former Sporting Director of Nocerina, Marcello Pitino, revealed an interesting anecdote regarding Manchester United's Paul Pogba in an interview with Italian media outlet TuttoNocerina.com



When asked about the biggest regret he has professionally Pitino revealed that: "when faced with the possibility to qualify for the Serie B, we brought in goalkeeper Nicola Leali and together with him we could have brought in Paul Pogba. Back then the midfielder was close to us because Conte did not see him as a starting player and if with us he could have grown. This is why we went to observe Pogba directly at Villar Perosa during a friendly match.



"However, then nothing happened, because sooner or later great players of that calibre start to demonstrate their value and maybe it wouldn't have happened if he had come to Nocerina. I must say that not having brought him to the club remains my greatest regret. Who knows what could have happened and how things could have evolved if Paul Pogba would have been signed by Nocerina" Pitino concluded.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)