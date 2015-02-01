How Manchester United & Chelsea can help Juve to sign Eriksen
17 January at 18:55Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of Juventus star Alex Sandro. The Brazilian is not going to leave Turin at the end of the season but the Old Lady will listen to any offer once the current campaign come to an end.
A few days ago Marotta confirmed that Juventus would sell Alex Sandro in the summer if he’d ask to leave the club the Red Devils would be ready to pounce on the Brazilian should he push to leave the Allianz Stadium.
Juventus may sell Alex Sandro for a fee higher than € 50/60 million and incomes from the sale of the former Porto star would allow the Old Lady to put another big name under contract.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via ilbianconero) Juventus have set their sights on Spurs star Christian Eriksen and the Old Lady would use part of the incomes coming from Alex Sandro’s sale to match Spurs € 70 million price- tag.
According to our sources, however, Manchester United are not the only club interested in Alex Sandro as Psg have also set sights on the Brazilian whilst Chelsea seem to have taken a step back.
