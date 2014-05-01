How Milan failed to sign one of the most promising Italian defenders who eventually joined Juve
14 May at 12:20Atalanta starlet Mattia Caladra played another great game yesterday night. His amazing performances are one of the secrets behind La Dea’s incredible campaign and in his first season in Serie A, the promising centre-back has already imposed himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Italian football panorama.
The 23-year-old has already signed for Juventus. The Old Lady announced his signing in January but the player will only move to the J Stadium in summer 2018.
Several teams were interested in signing the talented centre-back but the bianconeri managed to beat the competition and seal the transfer of Caldara before any other Italian team.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned that Caldara was a transfer target of AC Milan and that the rossoneri tried to sign him in January alongside Roberto Gagliardini who eventually joined Inter.
AC Milan entered transfer talks to sign both starlets in December but the delayed closing date forced the Serie A giants to retire from the race to sign two of the most promising Italian footballers out there. AC Milan did not have enough money to sign Caldara and Gagliardini and Atalanta closed agreements with Juve and Inter. Caldara has joined Juventus for € 15 million plus € 6 million add-ons, whilst Gagliardini has moved to Inter on loan with an option to buy worth € 30 million.
Go to comments