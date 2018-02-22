How Mo Salah can make Vodafone lose millions each time he scores

British telecom company Vodafone has come up with an innovative offer in Egypt which will see them offer 11 minutes of free talktime to their users everytime Mohamed Salah scores for Liverpool.



The 25-year-old Egyptian superstar has taken the football world by storm this season, finding the back of the net 36 times in 41 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. He currently leads the list for the Golden Boot and his four goals against Watford saw him overtake Harry Kane and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.



The Daily Mirror reports that through the new offer that Vodafone has brought in Egypt, the company is set to lose about 135 million euros everytime Salah finds the back of the net for the Reds.



Vodafone currently has 43 million subscribers and a single minute of call costs around 25 pence. Each goal that Salah scores will see Vodafone lose out on 118,250,000 pounds, which comes upto a roundabout of 135,125,000 euros.



The plan would not benefit all the customers as it will be expensive, but Vodafone could still lose millions.

