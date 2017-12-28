How Naby Keita and Van Dijk could push Coutinho through Barcelona
28 December at 11:45Liverpool have already completed two signings for the next campaign having acquired the likes of Naby Keita and Virgil Van Dijk. The talented duo will join the Reds in June for a combined fee close to € 150 million.
Today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo claims Liverpool’s big spending could lead Jurgen Klopp’s side to sell one of their stars and Philippe Coutinho could be the player on his way out of Anfield Road.
The Catalan paper claims Barcelona are set to make a new January bid for the Brazilian who, however, is not expected to leave Anfield in the winter transfer window.
Liverpool want to keep Coutinho and Barcelona think it might be easier for them to sign the former Inter star in the summer.
The La Liga giants, however, will make new contracts to sign Coutinho this week as representatives of the blaugrana hope to wrap up a deal in the coming weeks and welcome the player’s services at the end of the season. Barcelona want to close a potential Coutinho deal now and sign the player once the current campaign comes to an end.
