How Napoli summer transfer strategies involve Chelsea, Liverpool, Man U and Spurs
09 May at 15:05The transfer strategy for Serie A giants Juventus involves Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.
The partenopei are currently second in the Serie A and are six points off the table toppers Juventus, with just two games to go. The Old Lady are already all but Scudetto champions again, but with Maurizio Sarri having drawn links with other big clubs across Europe, this can be called a very good season for the men in Blue under the Italian.
Gazzetta dello Sport understand that the transfer strategy of Napoli is linked to transfer targets of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.
It is said that the futures of a host of players are linked to whether Sarri will leave Napoli or not. Sarri has drawn links with Chelsea and so has Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who could leave the Naples based club this season.
The future of Piotr Zielinski is under doubt too, with Tottenham and Liverpool after him. Manchester United have drawn strong links with partenopei striker Dries Mertens, with midfielder Jorginho too likely to move, with reports linking him with United and City.
