How potential Luis Enrique contract extension could influence the future of Barcelona midfield duo
02 February at 17:00The future of Barcelona depends on the decision Luis Enrique will make over his contract extension with the LaLiga giants. The Spanish boss’ contract expires at the end of the season and Luis Enrique has yet to decide whether to extend his stay at the Nou Camp or join another club at the end of the season.
According to a report of Mundo Deportivo, the future of Luiz Enrique at Barcelona is linked with those of Ivan Rakitic and André Gomes who are both on Juventus’ watchlist.
The Croatian star is said not to be on good terms with the Spanish manager anymore. The permanence of Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp could lead to a departure of Rakitic even if Mundo Deportivo claims that the Croatian star is determined to sign a contract extension with the club, regardless the decision that his boss will take.
André Gomes, on the other hand, is a protégée of Luis Enrique and if the Spanish manager packs his suitcase in the summer, the Portuguese star could decide to leave the club too. In this case, according to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus would make an offer to sign the former Valencia star who snubbed a move to the J Stadium to join Barcelona last summer.
@lorebetto
