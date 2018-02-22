How the Serie A relegation battle also involves Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal
08 May at 11:35The Serie A relegation battle indirectly involves Premier League trio Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal, with the clubs of their transfer targets embroiled in the fight to avoid the drop.
With Benevento and Hellas Verona already relegated, as many as five clubs are in the battle to drop into the last place for relegation. Cagliari are currently third bottom with 33 points, with Udinese, Crotone and Chievo at 34 each. Newly promoted SPAL meanwhile, are at 35 and are at 14th in the table.
And with two games to go, it seems as if Premier League trio Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal too will be involved in this battle.
Tottenham and Liverpool have, in the last few months, drawn links with Cagliari duo Han Kwang Song and midfielder Nicolo Barella, who is also in demand in the Serie A.
Arsenal have drawn links with Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, who is also told to be a Juventus target.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments