How Tottenham loanee’s development could help Chelsea, Man Utd to sign AS Roma star Manolas

Argentinian defender Federico Fazio joined AS Roma from Tottenham on loan with option to buy last summer and has become quite an important figure for the Serie A giants. The player – who is still under contract with the North London club – has impressed with the giallorossi and Luciano Spalletti is now playing him on a regular basis as the 29-year-old defender has already racked up 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season.



His incredible development could convince AS Roma to sell Kostas Manolas in the summer. The Greek International is a long time transfer target of both Chelsea and Manchester United and the Serie A side could be forced to sell one of their big names to solve their usual financial issues. It happened last summer with Miralem Pjanic and the same situation is very likely to happen again next July.



Manolas has no release clause included in his contract with AS Roma and the Serie A side are likely to be demanding somewhere around € 40 million for potential bidders to sign the highly rated centre half.



​Manolas, 25, joined AS Roma for € 13 million in summer 2014 and the giallorossi can make Fazio’s move permanent for €3.2 million at the end of the season.

