How will Juventus fans greet Bonucci tonight?

Today marks the highly-anticipated return of Leonardo Bonucci to Juventus’ Allianz Stadium following his shocking move to AC Milan last summer. As one could imagine, the supporters who still view Bonucci as a traitor will be eager to express their sentiments when he takes the field later today.



What makes the storyline so intriguing is that Bonucci was assumed to be a future Juventus icon and captain following Buffon’s retirement, but all of that came to a sudden end when he switched the black and white for the red and white of Milan.



Plenty of fans expressed their shock and anger at Bonucci’s move, seeing it as a betrayal of all they hoped he would be for the club. Giorgio Chiellini’s sister expressed such a feeling, saying that “everyone wanted him as captain, a new Juve bandiera” but that he elected to chase money with Milan.



It will surely be a heated battle on the field and just as intriguing is how former teammates will embrace his return. A few offered well wishes when he made the move, but just how will others and Juventus fans greet Bonucci? We are in for a thriller tonight.

