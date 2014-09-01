Cm.com’s Alessandro Cosattini discusses how Milan and Montella can deal with the unfortunate loss of Andrea Conti, as the newly acquired defender has been ruled out of action for six months. This could very well mean the Rossoneri tactician moves towards a 3-5-2 formation change. This Sunday against Udinese, Milan is expected to field the same system used in Vienna, temporarily setting aside the 4-3-3. The Milan coach wants to oil the gears of the new machine and system of play, and against the Bianconeri coached by Gigi Delneri, Ignazio Abate is expected to deputise in Conti’s absence. The former Milan captain is the number one alternative to Andrea Conti.

Montella, however, has two more options for the right winger in a 3-5-2. An opportunity arrives knocking at the door for Davide Calabria, who has already been deployed in that role in the Europa League game against Shkendija. Otherwise, there’s an outside option for the ex Atalanta midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura. The skillful playmaker has been deployed by Montella in the offensive trident or as a central midfielder, and in the past he has played in a wide role, but in a four man midfield. If necessary, the Milan coach could try Jack on the right lane. If that were the case, the left-sided player (Ricardo Rodriguez or Luca Antonelli) would surely have more defensive responsibility to balance the back line. It is an idea on which Montella will try to work out in training. The absence of Conti will not be an easy fix for the Rossoneri, and the player will not be back until March...