How Zidane’s new system could affect Real Madrid star duo

Real Madrid playmaker Isco has been struggling to find his best form for several weeks now and was anonymous once again during yesterday’s Club World Cup semi-final.



Coach Zinedine Zidane is giving serious thought to the idea of leaving him on the bench in one of his side’s forthcoming matches. He looked a shadow of himself against Al Jazira, just days after Los Blancos put in their best performance of the season at home to Sevilla. Coincidentally, Isco happened to start that match from the bench.



Madrid were much more direct against Eduardo Berizzo’s charges, which proved fruitful. Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez flanked Cristiano Ronaldo in what proved to be a much more effective system. Zizou ended up reverting to that same formation later on in Abu Dhabi.



In the long-term, this change of formation would see Asensio and/or Gareth Bale starting matches in favour of Isco and potentially Toni Kroos. CR7 is also in favour of the changes, as he believes this is the best way for him to recover his most prolific form.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)