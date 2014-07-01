How Zlatan Ibrahimović could help Man Utd to sign Bale

One of Manchester United’s most important players is pulling strings behind the scenes in an attempt to accelerate the arrival of Gareth Bale at Old Trafford. Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, who recently returned to the Red Devils fold after overcoming a serious knee injury, is laying the foundations for the Welsh wide man to make a return to the Premier League by creating a void to be filled by one of the world’s most expensive players.



Ibra is giving serious thought to the possibility of ending his time in Manchester next summer – a year earlier than planned – in order to start a new adventure in Major League Soccer. According to The Mirror, the former Juventus and Inter forward believes it might be the right time to leave Europe with several proposals coming in from the United States. At the moment, David Beckham’s former club LA Galaxy seems to be his most likely destination, and one that he would gladly accept too.



