Beneditk Howedes has been studying as he wants to stay in Italy. The Juve defender has recently posted a picture of himself studying the Italian language. At the end of this season, Juve will negotiate with Schalke 04 concerning Howedes. The bianconeri have an option to buy him but they will surely want to lower it. If they can find an agreement with the German club, then the move will be a permanent one. You can view the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.