Hull City are interested in Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike, according to an exclusive

The 29-year-old is wanted by the Tigers on a loan deal until the end of the season. They are obviously hoping that the Nigerian international will be able to contribute more than he did to West Ham, whom he joined on loan last season, only to never score a Premier League goal.

Fenerbahce are, however, understood to want to sell the striker, who has scored seven goals and added four assists in 20 games this season for the Canaries.

It appears that Emenike is keen on the move, too.

The Tigers need options up front: strikers Abel Hernandez has scored only three goals, Adama Diomanda two. Robert Snodgrass leads the team in Premier League strikes (7), but is a midfielder.

Hull City are currently mired in a relegation battle, sitting in 18th place just one point ahead of Swansea, who are bottom with 15 points.