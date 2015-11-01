Hull City relegated, will on loan Inter defender stay in EPL?
There is no peace for Andrea Ranocchia, who came into the Premier League in the winter market to try to lend a hand in the salvation race of Hull City, now forced to raise the white flag still two weeks from the season’s end. Despite Hull’s failures, the Italian showed a positive start in 2017 for the English club.
BACK TO MILAN - The Umbrian player owned by the Inter gave the best of himself in the Tigers' jersey, propelling him back to the levels that had led Nerazzurri to purchase him in the first place. Today, with the relegation of the Hull City, Ranocchia is due to return to Milan because despite his high performances. The Northern England club will not be willing to present an offer to Inter, but if they would have guaranteed salvation they likely would have.
FUTURE IN PREMIER - What will be the future of Ranocchia? Inter will hardly find room, counting only Antonio Conte (who has long admired him) to block his transfer. The Chelsea coach is, however, getting farther away from the Nerazzurri colors, and then his future could speak English again. Southampton (who will lose van Dijk) has also been charmed by the Inter owned defender, but there is also Walter Mazzarri who will remain in charge at Watford. He has already trained the player in the Nerazzurri camp, and could be thinking of capturing his former player. Either way, the future of Ranocchia will not be back at Inter. It is probable, in fact, that he could barely pack his suitcases for the summer. Inter estimates the player at 12 million EUR, an extremely accessible figures for rich English clubs.
Go to comments