There is no peace for Andrea Ranocchia, who came into the Premier League in the winter market to try to lend a hand in the salvation race of Hull City, now forced to raise the white flag still two weeks from the season’s end. Despite Hull’s failures, the Italian showed a positive start in 2017 for the English club.

BACK TO MILAN - The Umbrian player owned by the Inter gave the best of himself in the Tigers' jersey, propelling him back to the levels that had led Nerazzurri to purchase him in the first place. Today, with the relegation of the Hull City, Ranocchia is due to return to Milan because despite his high performances. The Northern England club will not be willing to present an offer to Inter, but if they would have guaranteed salvation they likely would have.