PSG fans have had a very rough 18 hours. Yesterday evening, they were expecting to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals, nursing a four-goal lead over Barcelona.

A horrific 6-1 defeat later, the Ligue 1 champions have angered all their fans. Fortunately, sporting diretor has intervened to put out a fire about Marco Verratti, confirming that the Italian is “staying”.

“Verratti is the cornerstone of our midfield, and things will remain that way,”

“He isn’t going anywhere this year.”

Recent rumours had the Italian looking for a chance to leave, and yesterday’s catastrophe could have precipitated a departure to either

Even in reaffirming his faith in the Parisians and his wish to stay there earlier this week, Verratti said that he wanted

Brother Stefano spoke to