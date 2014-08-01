Humiliated Verratti 'not going anywhere', PSG confirm
09 March at 16:20PSG fans have had a very rough 18 hours. Yesterday evening, they were expecting to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals, nursing a four-goal lead over Barcelona.
A horrific 6-1 defeat later, the Ligue 1 champions have angered all their fans. Fortunately, sporting diretor has intervened to put out a fire about Marco Verratti, confirming that the Italian is “staying”.
“Verratti is the cornerstone of our midfield, and things will remain that way,” he told media at the Nou Camp (via Le10Sport).
“He isn’t going anywhere this year.”
Recent rumours had the Italian looking for a chance to leave, and yesterday’s catastrophe could have precipitated a departure to either Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter, Juventus or Real Madrid.
Even in reaffirming his faith in the Parisians and his wish to stay there earlier this week, Verratti said that he wanted “to win the Champions League here with PSG."
Brother Stefano spoke to L’Equipe before the game, saying that he was “always respectful to the team that he is currently playing for.
"I think if he could he would love to spend the rest of his career in Paris as that is where his son was born and as well as him being very fond of the city.”
