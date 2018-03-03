I'd leave if fans are against me, says Pochettino
03 March at 12:40Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he will leave the Premier League giants if the Spurs fans turn against him.
The 46-year-old Argentine has, over the last two seasons, guided Spurs to their highest finishes in Premier League history and they are still could finish second this season, with Manchester United just four points adrift of them at second. Spurs are fourth and are in a strong position against Juventus in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
As fans contiue to voice their protest against North-London rivals Arsenal's boss Arsene Wenger, Pochettino told that he would leave the club if fans turned against him. Ahead of Tottenham's game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, the former Southampton manager said: "If your fans don't want you, there is no point in carrying on working because you are damaging first of all your company, your club."
"They are important, the fans and at some point, you need to go away because the club is always more important than any other person."
"And if I am the point that creates problems between all levels of the club, I prefer to go away."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
