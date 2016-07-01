‘I don’t understand him’, AC Milan legend slams Zapata

“I don’t understand what he tried to do”, here’s how AC Milan legend Alessandro ‘Billy’ Costacurta commented Cristian Zapata’s mistake against Sampdoria.



The Colombian centre-back gifted the ball to his compatriot giving him an accidental help in scoring the opener for the Blucerchiati.



“The more I see this, the more I don’t understand what he tried to do. The only thing I can think of is that he tried to assist Romagnoli but it is still incredible how he served Zapata like that”, the former rossoneri star claimed.



Zapata was one of the worst players on the pitch for AC Milan today with the rossoneri who lost their second Serie A game of the season after their heavy 4-1 defeat at Lazio two weeks ago.



The rossoneri will now face Roma before the International break and Inter after it. Vicenzo Montella’s man sit fourth in the league at the moment alongside Roma who, however, have one match in hand.

