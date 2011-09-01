‘I hope Morata scores against Juve in a possible UCL Final’, says former Juventus striker
05 May at 10:50Former Juventus striker Simone Zaza has made some shocking revelations about who he would support in case both Real Madrid and Juventus reach the Champions League final.
The Italian striker spent one season at the J Stadium becoming very close friend with Alvaro Morata. Juventus sold them both last summer. The Spaniard made return to Real Madrid with the Merengues who activated their € 30 million buy-back clause. The Italian joined West Ham before moving to Valencia on loan with option to buy.
The LaLiga giants have already made the striker’s loan move permanent.
Talking about a possible Champions League finale between Real Madrid and Juve, Zaza said: “On the one hand, as an Italian I would support Juve. I still have many friends who are also playing for the national team. On the other, however, my brother (Morata) plays with the other team. I don’t know, I don’t think I am going to watch the game, I hope Alvaro scores.”, the Italian told Radio Onda Cero.
Go to comments