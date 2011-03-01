​Dimitri Payet explained his departure from West Ham by saying that he “knows how to be a dickhead”.

Speaking to French Magazine SoFoot, the 30-year-old star explained why he jilted West Ham back in January to return to Ligue 1.

“I know how to be a dickhead. It’s one of my specialties,” he told SoFoot (via balls.ie).

“It’s a little game. When I want to piss everyone off, I do it. My managers understood that: when I sulk, they talk to me. It’s a way for me to be heard. Those who know me play along, and, in the end, it goes well.”

Payet returned to France at the start of this year for a massive

The French international played a starring role at Euro 2016, netting a last-gasp goal to guarantee victory against Romania.

He has since scored five goals for Les Olympiens

“I left for many reasons, but the main one was about football: West Ham’s objectives weren’t the same as the last season, and I felt in danger for my football and my chances with the national team. I had a choice to make,” Payet continued.

“I left Marseille feeling unsatisfied. Paying in Marseille during the Euros brought all that back, and I saw the fans were still behind me despite me changing clubs. I told myself when I left that I would return to OM. Leaving was never in my plans, anyways.”

€ 29 million, antagonizing fans of the Hammers who had seen him grow into a great player in previous months.