‘I know you won’t like it’: Zidane explains how to solve Real Madrid crisis

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane talked to assembled media yesterday night after Real Madrid’s 1-0 home defeat at hands of Betis Sevilla. Real Madrid have eight points in five games and sit 7th in the La Liga table, seven points behind table leaders Barcelona.



Despite their wins in the Spanish and European supercup, the start to the season of Real Madrid has not been a good one but Zidane may have found a solution to the crisis of the Merengues.



“It’s a simple analysis, we created 26-27 goal chances but the ball didn’t want to get is, that’s football you know.”



“We have to accept the result and remain calm. I know many people don’t like this world when things are not ok but I love this word and that’s how we will solve this.”



“We need to remain calm. I know you don’t like this word but we have to think game by game because that’s the only way we can recover.”