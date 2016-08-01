‘I’m close to signing new AC Milan deal’ says star winger

AC Milan star Suso is among the best players of the team having scored five goals and registered seven assists in 18 games in all competitions with the San Siro hierarchy so far this season. The former Liverpool starlet is imposing himself as one of the best wingers in Serie A and AC Milan want to reward him with a new contract.



The Spanish star has released an interview with Marca revealing that he’s close to signing a new contract with the club.



“I’ve been talking with Galliani for two weeks and there are still some details to be fixed. I think, however, that there will be no problem. [An agreement] is everything I want at the moment.”



Suso has also talked about his dreams and plans for the future. “I want to qualify for the Champions League and get a senior Spain national team call-up. Bonaventura compares me to Silva and that’s a great honour for me. I’m very happy because we did not lose the chance to win a trophy against Juventus. That’s my first trophy at club’s level.”

