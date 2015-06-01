‘I’m ready for a new challenge’: Totti reveals he won’t end his career on Sunday

Francesco Totti was thought to be close the end of his playing career as the 2016/17 Serie A campaign ends next week-end. The legendary no. 10 was expected to retire after Roma’s last game against Genoa at the week-end.



The former Italy star, however, has revealed through his official Facebook account that he won’t retire at the end of the season, confirming that the home Genoa clash will be his last one with the Roma shirt.



“Roma-Genoa, Sunday the 28th 2017, the last time I will be wearing the Roma shirt”, the statement reads.



“It is impossible to express everything that Roma means to me, how much these colours are important and will be important, always.”



“I am only feeling that my love for football is also impossible to end, it’s a passion. It’s my passion and it is so deep that I can’t think of ending it, never.”



“From Monday I will be ready to start again, I’ll be ready for a new challenge.”

