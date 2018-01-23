Davinson Sanchez claims that he shot down a number of Serie A sides in order to join Tottenham.

The Ajax defender had mainly been linked to Barcelona as an alternative, and the revelation is frankly a surprising one.

Speaking to Colombian daily Marca, the Number 6 revealed that Mauricio Pochettino was key in his decision to choose North London.

“The first person I spoke to was Pochettino.

“I started to learn more about Tottenham, I knew about [Harry] Kane’s goals but above all they were complete team and they confirmed it.”

Sanchez wouldn’t reveal the identities of the teams that were interested in him. A star at Ajax, he helped the Lancers make it all the way to last year’s Europa League final, where they were defeated by Manchester United.

“I had the chance to go to Italy, but Mauricio convinced me, he was very direct.

“He is very special because he was central [to my decision] and I feel I can trust him.

"He is very reasonable at what he wants from me.”