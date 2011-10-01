Needing the turnaround of all turnarounds, this is the time for Barcelona. In the press conference captain Andres Iniesta shares some thoughts in view of the Camp Nou match against Juventus tomorrow night.

THE PLAN - "There are many similarities with the first game. We need to score goals, we must not give opportunities to our opposition. This is the attitude with which to take the field. We'll try to score an early goal and then we will see how the game will evolve. We will be patient. There are other possibilities, we will not get nervous if the goals do not come right away "

FITNESS - "I always feel ready to play more and more. But you must speak with the coach, it’s not for me to decide if I’m going to play. It was a season a bit different due to many factors, but now we think only at the game tomorrow. "

RESULT - "It was a bad result for us, we did not do things properly. Now refit is very difficult, especially looking at the team before us. We have players who can make a comeback, or at least try. We need the perfect match."

FUTURE - "At the end of the season we will evaluate. My hope does not change compared to the past, but now is not the time to talk about it"

REMUNTADA - "Compared with PSG There are similarities but also different. There are data and statistics that can be used to understand, Juve have conceded two goals throughout the Champions League. But for us things do not change, I see a strong enough Barcelona to overturn the result. I do not know if it can match the experience with PSG "

WAY - "We played very badly in Turin. It happens. We try to turn the situation is complicated. But as I said at the beginning, if we can raise doubts in Juventus and have energy to attack the whole game, we can do it. And 'difficult, but we have the potential. "

FANS - "I do not think there is a lack of confidence in us. When there is a loss or a problematic situation such as that experienced in Turin, obviously causing doubts. But I am sure that the environment and the atmosphere will be the same as always. The audience will be with the team. It’s important that the team gives reason to believe creating contagious positive energy. "

LUIS ENRIQUE - "I agree when the coach says that he did not make any mistakes, it was our fault that we did not do things the way they had to be done. In the second half we adjusted a little the situation, we should have deserved a goal. This situation will not be repeated tomorrow, we will have to avoid making the same mistakes. "