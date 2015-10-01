‘I won’t spend another year in London on my own’: Conte throws Chelsea future into doubt

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has released an interview with La Repubblica sharing his thoughts on his first year in South West London. The Italian tactician is Inter’s leading candidate to take over at the club and the Italian tactician has not denied that he could leave South West London at the end of the season.



“We have to build the basis for a solid future here at Chelsea”, Conte said.



“This is a big club but they have only won the Champions League once and one year later they were eliminated in the group stage [against his Juventus side]. Then they won the Premier League and ended up in tenth position the following year. They need stability to stay at a top level every year.”



“This season has not been easy. The beginning was hard but if I manage to reach the top of the table, I usually manage to stay there. If we beat Sunderland we’d make 30 Premier League wins this season. Nobody has ever achieve that.”



“At the beginning I didn’t know how the team would have played which is the worst thing ever. A defeat lasts two days for me, a win lasts one hour. I thought: ‘If I will die, I will do it following my ideas. I don’t like compromises.”



“My players have always respected me, also for my past as a footballer. We were all very united and we all wanted to have a great season after the 10th place. The lads have accepted a new way of living: from their diet to video analysis to the importance of details. It was exciting to hear the first chants for me. That’s when I understood I had conquered Stamford Brdige.”



“My wife and I decided in January that my daughter Vittoria would have finished the school in Turin even if she was already enrolled in a school here in London. If I will stay here in London, I want them to be with me. My daughter could have a big opportunity to leave in a foreign country. I am not going to stay here on my own for another year.”



“I am proud Italy fans love me. Speculations over my future are normal. I am in love with Italy, I feel my country in my heart, whatever I am doing even if I had to win the Premier League to make my dad return here. At the beginning of the season he promised he’d have visited my if I had won the Premier League.”



