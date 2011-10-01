Andres Iniesta seems to be rather coy about his future, if his latest declarations are anything to go by.

Speaking at a press conference, the Barcelona superstar confirmed that: “I’ll make the most of this [interview] to say that whatever happens, there will never be a problem between Iniesta and Barcelona”.

The Catalan star’s deal is up for renewal in 2018, and speculation has been rife tht he’ll extend his stay.

At 32, however, his body is beginning to cave in, the victim of numerous injuries that have limited Iniesta to a mere seven La Liga starts.

“I’ve always been clear on that and today, the only thing that would stop me playing would be not winning a title [Champions League and La Liga].

“Beyond that, only at the end of the season will the time come to take everything into account.

“I’m not saying I won’t extend my deal, but I’ll never choose to remain at Barca for the sake of remaining”.