Torino wide man Iago Falque has been talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of this weekend’s Derby della Mole against Juventus.



The 28-year-old, who grew up in the Bianconeri youth ranks, told the pink journal that this game means a lot to him.

“The derby it is special,” explained Falque, “Juventus has been a big part of my life. I grew up there and they have helped me immensely in my career development.



“Now I see them as my biggest rival however, so there’s no time for nostalgia, just more determination.”



He then went on to explain that he made a huge error by leaving Italy to join Spurs, stating that: “I was wrong, I made an error by going for the money, it was a mistake.”



Asked who he thought was the main opposition threat on Sunday, he was in no doubt when he replied: “We have to stop (Miralem) Pjanic, he’s the best player in Serie A.”