Ibra and Henry mock Pogba: 'Come here and sit between two big players' video

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry have mocked Paul Pogba during an interview that the duo was releasing for Sky Sport UK at Manchester United’s training centre. In the video below you can see the former French striker (who is currently working as pundit for the British broadcasters) talking with Ibra about the Swedish’s relation with both Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho when Pogba passes by the scene and Ibra calls him to sit down between the, saying: “Hey Pog, come here between us if you want to sit between two big players, come here and enjoy the moment. Here you only listen you don’t talk”.

Looks like the trio are having lot of fun, including the ‘poor’ French midfielder mocked by his teammate and one of his most illustrious compatriots.

