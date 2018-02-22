Ibra confirms he will play the World Cup

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he will play the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.



The 36-year-old Swede had his contract terminated for Manchester United some weeks ago to join MLS side LA Galaxy on a free transfer. The forward announced his retirement from international football following the end of Euro 2016 and hasn't featured for Sweden since, but rumors have been doing the rounds about him returning for his country to play in the FIFA World Cup.



Ibrahimovic was recently interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel on the American's guest talk show. And he all but confirmed that he will take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. He said: "A World Championship without me will not be a World Cup."



"But if I say more, people will hang onto me and I have to careful with everything I say, as of now."



He also said: "I'm not typically Swedish, but I have given Sweden a place on the map."



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)