​Speaking to Sky Italia, the Manchester United star has already criticized the gaffer before, back when they worked together at Barcelona.

​Back then, the Swede had said that Guardiola “had no balls”.

This time around, Ibra had more recollections about their time together at the Camp Nou.



The 36-year-old claims that he “

“After that, he put me on the bench for the next game, the one after that and the one after that.

“And I thought, ‘he’s solved the problem very well I see!’ After that, he didn’t talk to me or even look at me.”

“I’d walk into a room and he’d walk out. I’d go to meet him and he’d go somewhere else. I understood that there was something beyond football.

“But the problem was his, it was he who hadn’t solved the problem with me. I remember on my first day, he told me that the Barcelona players didn’t turn up to training in Ferraris or Porsches.’

“He’d already judged me then, but if you don’t know a person then you can’t judge them. I had my experience with him, I don’t know about others.

“But I read the same thing had happened to Mandzukic and Eto’o. He wasn’t the worst coach I’d worked under, but he was certainly the most immature because a man solves his problems.”

This latest beef comes only two days after City beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford, after which there was a scuffle in the locker room. Ibra was reported to have been picked on by City’s bench, who are alleged to have told him “you talk a lot but you move little.”

told Guardiola that he’d sacrificed the other players for Messi. He told me he understood me.”