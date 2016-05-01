CM.com’s Andrea Robertazzi reports on a new bank note in Sweden, with football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the face of the bill. The player can always talk about himself, even when he is not committed to the playing field. The former Manchester United player, in fact, is also the subject of the latest bill design by Bingo Rimer, a well-known Swedish photographer who has portrayed him on a thousand Swedish crowns bill.

REFERENCE TO MILAN - But to make the attention of the most mischievous man, however, was not the work itself, but the fact that Ibra was portrayed wearing a Milan's shirt in Rimer's work. This reference can also be interpreted as a market signal, since the Swede has never hidden his love for Milan and that the Rossoneri are looking for a great striker. Everything seems to fit, but there is no mention of ongoing negotiations, because Ibrahimovic is suffering from a heavy knee injury and is physically not ready.

MANCHESTER UNITED AND MLS - The most concrete hypotheses, in addition to the Milan suggestion, are those linked to Manchester United and the US championship. Despite his contract with the Red Devils having expired, Ibrahimovic could sign a new one-year deal and stay with José Mourinho. Even the Los Angeles Galaxy, meanwhile, continue to hope to attract the Swede, who has been an ideal target of the American club for several years.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

