Ibra’s first statements after Man U return ‘I came back to finish what I started’
24 August at 19:45
In a long interview with ESPN FC's microphones, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken after signing with Manchester United. This is an interesting move on the market, the clubs that have been looking for him (repeatedly linked to Milan) and the choice of a return to the Red Devils. "I came back to conclude what I started here. There were a couple of teams interested in me, a couple of clubs who wanted to add a bit of Ibra-Kadabra to their team, but I had a great year with United, winning 3 trophies."
Get your @Ibra_official no.10 shirt now - you know you want to! https://t.co/XuBZy45TRK #Zlat10 pic.twitter.com/8Lg4QIY90y— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2017
