Ibra's future: if United don't qualify for the UCL then he might leave
14 April at 22:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Manchester United future is in doubt as the player's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. When Ibra first signed with United last summer, he signed a 1 year deal with an option for a second season. Will United and Ibra use that second year option? Maybe, but Zlatan first wants to see where the club will be in the EPL standings at the end of the season.
According to the Mirror, If United do not qualify for a UEFA Champions league position, then Ibra might decide to leave the club and find another opportunity. There have been rumors linking him with a move to the MLS, more precisely with the LA Galaxy.
Zlatan has not shown any signs of age as he has had a great season for United. He has scored 28 goals and added 8 assists in 44 appearances for Mourinho's club this season.
