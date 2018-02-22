Ibra: 'Sweden the favorite to win the World Cup without me'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to be enjoying life in Los Angeles so far after making the move to the Galaxy in Major League Soccer. The Swedish striker got off to a flying start at his new home, scoring a wonder goal from distance and a last-gasp header to grab three points in his first appearance.



For some time Ibrahimovic repeated the claim that he would indeed be at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This week the Swedish federation said that he would not be coming out of international retirement to join the squad at the tournament.



Ibrahimovic took this situation with irony. Speaking to ESPN, the Los Angeles Galaxy striker commented: "I think Sweden is favored to win the World Cup, they are stronger now than with me. I'm not part of the national team and that’s the case since I retired so there is nothing else to discuss.”

