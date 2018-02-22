Ibra teases Cristiano over wonder goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the best goals in the history of football yesterday night netting a stunning bicycle kick goal against Juventus in the opening clash of the quarter final of the Champions League.



The Portuguese ace was give a standing ovation by the crowd of the Allianz Stadium and after the final whistle Ronaldo thanked Juventus fans: "It was an incredible moment. I have to say thank you to all the supporters, what they did was something that has never happened to me in my career."



Back in his days, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored another stunning bicycle kick goal from 40 meters when playing for his country in a 4-2 win over England in Stockholm.



Ibra commented on Ronaldo’s goal in style: "It was a nice goal," he said on ESPN Sportscenter. "But he should try it from 40 metres."

