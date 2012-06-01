Ibrahimovic close to MLS switch?
29 January at 15:45Reputed football journalist Taylor Twellman has said that Manchester United superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to joining MLS side La Galaxy.
Zlatan, now 36, returned to action for Manchester United last month after a long-term knee injury that he suffered in the Europa League last season. Another knee injury kept him out for a month and the Swede is slowly coming back to full-fitness. He has made a single start this season, making four appearances from the bench.
ESPN's Taylor Twellman, who happens to be a very reliable source, has said that Zlatan's move to LA Galaxy seems close and has gathered pace over the last few days.
Taylor tweeted from his handle earlier today: "Keep an eye on @LaGalaxy and @Ibra_Official as it has gained some serious legs over the last couple of days. I think a deal gets done #MLS"
The signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal is likely to make sure that Ibrahimovic falls further down the pecking order and the Chilean's ability to play as a striker can well make sure that United don't miss the Swede after his exit
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
