Ibrahimovic could leave Man Utd before end of season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Manchester United beforehis contract expireslater this year in June, Yahoo Sports Uk report.



According to the report, the former PSG striker could be tempted to move to the MLS or the Chinese Super League whose seasons start in March and run through the calendar year. Manchester United want to keep the Swede until the end of the season but are aware that his value would increase should he arrive in time for the start to the MLS and CSL seasons.



Ibrahimovic is currently out due to a cartilage problem following the double cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in April but Manhester United are confident the ligaments of his surgically-repaired right knee are in top condition, offering no major obstacle to continuing his playing career.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic was Manchester United's top goalscorer last season but since his injury United have signed Romelu Lukaku who has cemented himself as the first choice in United's attack.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)