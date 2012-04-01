Ibrahimovic' future is far away from Manchester: between the MLS, China and Milano...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up a severe injury but his operation was a perfect success as he wants to keep on playing. His Manchester United future is in doubt as his contract expires at the end of the season. According to sources as well as the English media, it would seem like if some of Ibra's family members have been looking for a new home elsewhere.



According to English bookies, they quote Ibrahimovic's of leaving for the MLS at 1.65 and a move to China is quoted at 5.50 (these are the their two favored options). A potential return to Malmo is booked at 7.50 where as a Milan/Inter return is more of a long-shot at 20.00.



Ibrahimovic had a solid first season in the EPL as he scored 28 goals and added 8 assists in 46 games for José Mourinho's club. There had been rumors in the past stating that Ibra would not return to United if they did not qualify for the UCl. In the mean time, Manchester United have been scouting many top end strikers which could be a clear sign that Ibrahimovic isn't in their plans anymore. Both parties seem set to go their own ways as Ibra's future remains in doubt...