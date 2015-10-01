Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not have made the PFA team of the year but he’s a wanted man in the US with the

Manchester United strikermay not have made the PFA team of the year but he’s a wanted man in the US with the Daily Mail reporting that the 35-year-old Swede is set to be offered a £5million-a-season deal to join new franchise Los Angeles FC.

Included in the deal is an immediate option to loan the player back to United for the 2017-18 season. LAFC are set to join the MLS next season and they want Ibrahimovic to be the face of the club after the striker stated that playing stateside is something that fascinates him.



Out of contract at the end of the current campaign, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is keen to keep him at the club for one more season and this latest arrangement could be a win, win situation all round.



LAFC owner Tom Penn explained that; “We have spoken about the desire for a player of global stature. We want a player who is passionate about becoming the first LAFC legend. They will likely be loaned back so that they can continue to play football in Europe."



The player himself is currently in talks over a possible extension at Old Trafford but recently stated that if United fail to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, it would be difficult for him to stay.