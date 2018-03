New LA Galaxy signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic has previewed the upcoming Juventus-AC Milan clash, saying that he would take Rino Gattuso to war with him.Sixth-placed Milan will head to Turin to lock horns with table-topping Juventus in the Serie A later today. A win will close the gap on fourth-placed Inter and on fifth-placed Lazio, while a win for the Old Lady will increase their lead at the top of the table to five points.In a recent interview , Zlatan, who recently joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United, was all praises for Gattuso, who has brought about immense improvement at AC Milan since replacing former manager Vincenzo Montella. Ibrahimovic said: "He has more experience now, I know him as a teammate.""If you have to win, he knows how to do it. He has so much hunger. I'm happy for the club, which is a very big one. It stimulates you on and off the pitch. If I go to war, I'll take him with me. There are few like him."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)