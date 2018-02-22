Ibrahimovic: 'I'd take Gattuso to war with me'
31 March at 10:35New LA Galaxy signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic has previewed the upcoming Juventus-AC Milan clash, saying that he would take Rino Gattuso to war with him.
Sixth-placed Milan will head to Turin to lock horns with table-topping Juventus in the Serie A later today. A win will close the gap on fourth-placed Inter and on fifth-placed Lazio, while a win for the Old Lady will increase their lead at the top of the table to five points.
In a recent interview, Zlatan, who recently joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United, was all praises for Gattuso, who has brought about immense improvement at AC Milan since replacing former manager Vincenzo Montella. Ibrahimovic said: "He has more experience now, I know him as a teammate."
"If you have to win, he knows how to do it. He has so much hunger. I'm happy for the club, which is a very big one. It stimulates you on and off the pitch. If I go to war, I'll take him with me. There are few like him."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
